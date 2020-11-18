Eamonn Holmes shares This Morning memory following axe - fans react The presenter was inundated with messages of support

Eamonn Holmes has been reminiscing about the good old days on This Morning. The presenter, 60, shared the loveliest picture with fans, showing him and fellow co-presenter Rochelle Humes smiling and hugging on theshow's famous sofa whilst posing for the picture.

"Just got sent this by my lovely friend Rochelle. That's when a picture is worth a thousand words," he wrote alongside the snap, which was taken in May last year, when Rochelle covered for Ruth.

Soon after, the father-of-four, who has reportedly been axed alongside wife Ruth Langsford from Friday's slot on the popular ITV show, was inundated with messages of support.

"Friday was the only day I was interested in watching This Morning," one wrote, whilst another fan said: "Shocking!! Bad move by This Morning."

"My husband & I just signed a petition for you & Ruth," added a third, whilst a fourth follower remarked: "You and Ruth should have your own morning show (on a different channel) you'd definitely get a large audience."

Eamonn shared the loveliest picture of himself and Rochelle

News of Eamonn and Ruth's shocking departure news came over the weekend as The Mirror reported they had been dropped in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

According to the paper, the decision was made as it's "time for a change".

The report went on to say that everyone feels for the couple, who are well-liked on the team, but "tough decisions" had to be made.

The duo have co-presented together over the years

However, it's not the last time that we'll see Ruth and Eamonn on the This Morning sofa, as it's also reported that they will be filling in full time over summer for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby when they take their annual six-week break.

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for both Eamonn and Ruth for comment.