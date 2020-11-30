Strictly's Jason Bell sparks reports he's rekindled romance with Nadine Coyle with new photo The couple share one child together

Strictly Come Dancing star Jason Bell has taken to Instagram with a brand new family photo. The 42-year-old reunited with his ex-partner Nadine Coyle and their daughter, Anaiya, for a special Thanksgiving celebration, and shared a series of snapshots with fans.

The first sees the trio sat at a dining table, with six-year-old Anaiya beaming for the camera with her parents on either side of her. "She's got that J Bell smile!!" one fan remarked, with another commenting, "What a beautiful family."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadine Coyle and Jason Bell celebrate their baby news with HELLO!

Former NFL player Jason and Nadine, 35, are thought to have ended their relationship in September 2019 after more than ten years together.

They started dating in 2008 after meeting when the Girls Aloud star was in the US, and were engaged for a year in 2010-2011 before briefly splitting. By 2014, they were reconciled after the birth of their little girl Anaiya, who arrived in February that year.

Jason and Nadine reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving with their daughter

The former couple remain incredibly close, and live very nearby to each other in London.

Jason previously told HELLO! that Nadine and Anaiya are "the two most important people in my life".

"We spend a lot of time together. I love who Nadine is, she is a wonderful person and an unbelievable mother," he added. "Anaíya is so lucky."

Jason is a devoted dad to daughter Anaiya

Nadine also gushed about Jason to HELLO!: "There are no issues, no stress. We're not together as a couple, but I see him every day. We get on great - we were always best friends."

The singer previously spoke about the end of her romance with Jason, and told the Sun: "I think it came naturally, to be honest, it can come to a situation where you're almost, just really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship."

She added: "I adore Jason, he's great and he's Anaíya’s daddy, he's brilliant - obviously. Jason and I spent a long time together but we are very, very close."

