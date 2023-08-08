Today's Hoda Kotb surrounded by family ahead of special day during time off from studio

​Hoda Kotb will be turning 59 this week on August 9 and she kicked off the celebrations by spending time with her family.

The Today Show host took to social media to share a picture of her two daughters, Haley, six, and three-year-old Hope, walking hand in hand with two of their cousins. In the snap the four girls all walked in a line ahead of the photographer down a suburban street.

"Cousins," Hoda simply captioned the post, and followers were quick to share their love for the family, with many wishing Hoda and her girls a blessed week.

The post comes a day after her co-star Savannah Guthrie announced that Hoda would be absent from this week's NBC show to spend time with her family. The time off began with Hoda giving fans a look into her home life, as she revealed she kicked off Sunday with a morning at home with her girls as they watched the Women's World Cup.

She later revealed that her extended family including her mom Sameha "Sami" Kotb had enjoyed a lovely pre-birthday dinner that was a gift from her friend and colleague Jenna Bush Hager.

© Instagram Photo shared by Hoda Kotb on Instagram August 7 of a pre-birthday dinner with her family, including her daughters Haley and Hope plus her mom Sameha "Sami" Kotb, which she revealed co-star Jenna Bush Hager had taken care of.

"@jennabhager thx for the delicious pre-bday meal! My family loved it – and YOU!!" Hoda captions the post, revealing that Jenna had cooked the meal.

It will be a well deserved break for Hoda who also recently announced she would be publishing her new book, Hope is a Rainbow, which was inspired by none other than her youngest daughter Hope.

"It reminds me that hope is in every corner, no matter what hardship you endure," she told young readers and fans as she made the announcement while spray painting a wall with the title of the book in the Bronx, New York.

The book comes months after Hope was hospitalized for several days in February and March 2023. Hoda took a leave of absence from her seat on Today but when she returned to she told viewers: "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week.

"I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

"I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day," she added, speaking to Savannah.

Hope is a Rainbow is the sequel to her 2018 children's book I've Loved You Since Forever, which was inspired by Haley's birth.

Hope and Haley were both adopted by Hoda and she continues to coparent the pair with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.