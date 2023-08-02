Hoda Kotb finally reveals the 'very personal' news on Today fans have been waiting for

Hoda Kotb finally revealed the big news she'd teased to viewers of the Today Show earlier in the week, and it was worth the wait.

The TV anchor, 58, and her co-hosts were in on the surprise, with Craig Melvin stating on the Tuesday installment of the morning show: "Plus a huge announcement from Hoda that you don't want to miss," as something to look forward to over the course of the week.

It was finally announced on the show that Hoda had written a new children's book titled Hope is a Rainbow, inspired by her life as a parent, named after and dedicated to her daughter Hope, three.

The news was shared in the most heartfelt way, with the mom-of-two (she's also a mom to daughter Haley, six) talking about the book with a group of young readers in the Bronx and spray painting a wall with the title of the book.

A follow-up to 2018's I've Loved You Since Forever, which was inspired by Haley's birth, she said on the show: "It reminds me that hope is in every corner, no matter what hardship you endure." The book is available for pre-order and will be out next March.



On the work front, though, Hoda had another emotional moment to mark on the show, when she shared a preview of her upcoming interview with the late great Tony Bennett's widow, Susan Benedetto, and his eldest son Danny.

© Getty Images Hoda finally made the announcement the Today hosts had teased earlier in the week

She said on the show: "Thursday by the way guys would have been the legendary singer's 97th birthday. So in honor of that occasion I have the chance to talk to Susan Benedetto – that's his devoted partner, they were together for 38 years – and his eldest son, Danny."

Expanding further on what to expect from the exclusive interview, the mom-of-two continued: "They had some powerful things to say about Tony's incredible life, the love he had for anybody in his orbit.

"And they also shared something very touching, the very last song that Tony sang to Susan, it was just days before his passing."

© Instagram Her new book, "Hope is a Rainbow," is inspired by her younger daughter Hope

Hoda finished by stating: "It was a beautiful conversation, really touching, you'll want to see it, it'll be Thursday here on Today."

Bennett passed away aged 96 on July 21 in New York City. The legendary jazz singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 but did not go public with his condition until five years later, and continued to perform despite it.

© Getty Images Bennett's widow Susan Benedetto spoke of their lasting love

Tributes poured in for the musician immediately after his passing was announced, although fans most eagerly awaited a statement from his close friend and collaborator Lady Gaga, which came earlier this week.

Gushing over him and how much love he radiated, she'd written: "Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight.

© Getty Images His close friend Lady Gaga shared her emotional tribute this weekend

"'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful."