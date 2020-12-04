Kelly Ripa's stunning beach photo with Mark Consuelos is couple goals The pair have been separated for months due to work commitments

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love a beach getaway and while they can't currently jet off for a romantic vacation, they can still reminisce about one.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback photo with her shirtless husband on Instagram Stories on Thursday as she counted down the days until she'd next see him.

In the loved-up selfie, Kelly is snuggled-up behind Mark and they are smiling for the camera.

The couple are set to be reunited in a matter of hours after spending several months away from one another while he filmed Riverdale in Vancouver and she stayed in New York.

Judging by the gifts, video messages and sweet photos they've been sharing in his absence, their reunion is likely to be adorable.

Kelly has made no secret of just how much she’s been missing Mark and cannot wait to have him home.

Kelly and Mark are so close to their reunion

She recently shared a photo of her beautiful Christmas tree in their New York townhouse and captioned it with a not-so-subtle message to her husband of 22 years.

"Even though it's 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone...," she wrote, alluding to the fact his homecoming was imminent.

Mark couldn't help but comment and wrote: "Can’t wait to meet her."

Kelly and Mark have been married 22 years

Of course, their legions of fans went crazy for their sweet exchange and commented: "Awwww you guys," and "we love you!".

While the COVID-19 travel restrictions have kept them apart over the last few months, when lockdown was in place, the pair were together with their three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 23, and Michael, 23.

Kelly admitted they hadn’t spent that much time together in ages and they absolutely loved it.

