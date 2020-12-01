Kelly Ripa hints at exciting news for her and husband Mark Consuelos The couple have been married for 22 years and share three children

After many months apart, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have a big reason to celebrate.

The couple have been living separately while he films Riverdale in Vancouver and Kelly works in New York.

But on Tuesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted a telling message to Instagram Stories, suggesting a reunion could be on the cards for them very soon!

The mum-of-three shared a handsome snapshot of her husband and wrote: "T-minus……. @instasuelos" and "love you," suggesting he may be coming back to his wife and children imminently.

Just a few days before, Mark had shared a cute picture of them together. "#fbf missing my date nights with sexy..." he wrote alongside it.

Kelly was quick to comfort her husband, revealing that they will reunite in no time. "Soon ish," she commented, adding a red heart emoji.

Kelly is on countdown to when Mark will come home

They haven't been able to travel to see one another due to the COVID-19 restrictions and that’s meant they've missed a couple of milestones.

Kelly turned 50 at the beginning of October and they had to celebrate virtually. The same went for Thanksgiving as FaceTime came to their rescue.

The pair - who have been married for 22 years - stay connected when they're forced to spend time apart with video calls and sweet messages to one another.

The couple can't wait to be reunited

In a previous interview on SiriusXM's Radio, Kelly opened up about their marriage and how it was love at first sight for her. "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

