Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside her bedroom after making shock discovery with her children The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in New York with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Kelly Ripa was one of the many people who sat down on Sunday evening to watch the final episode of The Undoing, and she was left as shocked as the rest of us!

Without giving any spoilers away, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was certainly surprised after watching the nail-biting climax with her children.

Taking to Instagram, the TV host shared a picture of herself with her sons Michael and Joaquin looking shocked while laying in her bed following the episode.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with heartfelt message

The star had been commenting throughout the show as she watched it with her children, and it's safe to say she wasn't disappointed!

Throughout her commentary, Kelly also gave fans a glimpse inside her stylish bedroom at her Manhattan townhouse, which features a metallic wall feature and fluffy rugs.

Kelly Ripa and her children inside her bedroom while watching The Undoing

The All My Children star and her family spend the majority of their time in Manhattan, which is close to the ABC studios for Kelly's work at Live with Kelly and Ryan, as well as her children's school.

The family also has a gorgeous house in the Hamptons, where they enjoy going to during the holidays and for long weekends.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had the best reaction to the shock ending

The property boasts a huge garden and outside pool, as well as several living rooms and a huge kitchen.

Kelly and her children are currently counting down the days until they reunite with Mark Consuelos, who has been staying in Vancouver since the beginning of September to film the latest series of Riverdale.

Kelly is counting down the days until she reunites with Mark Consuelos

While the family are used to Mark being away for work, due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, the star has been unable to go back and forth to visit his wife and children, making the separation a lot harder for everyone.

Kelly and Mark have been sharing photos on social media of their video calls, and most recently the actress posted a picture from their virtual Thanksgiving celebrations.

Kelly and Mark have been apart since the beginning of September

However, it's not long until they will be back together, with Kelly sharing a countdown on Instagram on Sunday night, alongside a loved-up photo of herself and Mark. "Not long to go," she wrote.

