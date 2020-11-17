Nicole Kidman's latest look leaves fans pleading with her to stop doing this! Her fans prefer her natural

Nicole Kidman has an impeccable sense of beauty and style but there's one thing her fans are eager for her to stop doing!

The star has been sharing plenty of social media messages as she continues to promote her new show The Undoing, but her followers aren't happy about her blonde hair.

In the comments section of her latest post, Nicole received a number of messages urging her to revert to her natural hair colour.

"Great show! The blonde hair on you has to go! Bring back the red," wrote one fan, while another said: "I love Nicole when her hair is natural. Red all the way."

Throughout her career, Nicole has showcased a variety of hairstyles, from curly to sleek and long to short, but she fears she’s damaged her natural "beach girl" curls with too much styling.

Nicole was surprised by the huge picture of her in Syndey

The Big Little Lies star previously admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype.

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia's Who magazine

Nicole often dyes her hair blonde

"I had that hair,” she added. "I shouldn’t have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I’m working on getting that hair again."

Nicole is currently starring alongside Hugh Grant in the psychological thriller The Undoing.

Nicole with her natural red curls

It's based on the novel, You Should Have Known, and follows therapist Grace Fraser (Nicole), whose seemingly perfect life falls apart and her husband, played by Hugh, goes missing in the midst of it.

It premiered to rave reviews on 25 October and has had fans on tenterhooks ever since.

The show was brought to the small screen by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly and Nicole told the network: "David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its centre."

