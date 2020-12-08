Piers Morgan surprised his fans as he posted a tribute to his wife Celia Walden in honour of her 45th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a rather sexy throwback picture of his wife, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wife Celia… aka The World’s Luckiest Woman." He then joked: "I only married her for her tatts."

WATCH: Piers Morgan celebrates daughter's birthday live on GMB

Katherine Jenkins was one of the first to reply, writing: "[Flame emojis] Happy Birthday." Robbie Keane added: "Happy birthday [heart emoji]."

Piers' followers were quick to add that he is the lucky one to be married to the journalist. Vicky Pattison remarked: "Piers, I say this with love... you're punching pal. Oh and happy birthday Celia you rocket." One fan said: "Give over Piers. Your wife Celia is intelligent and beautiful, count YOUR blessings." A third person wrote: "Wow what a beauty. Happy birthday Celia."

Piers posted this snap to mark his wife's birthday

The celebrations come shortly after the couple marked their daughter Elise's ninth birthday. Last week, the proud dad took to Instagram to share a montage showing father and daughter together, writing: "They grow up so fast... Happy 9th Birthday, Elise..."

Piers, 55, also made sure to mark Elise's special day live on air. Turning to the GMB cameras, he said: "I just want to say a very happy ninth birthday to my little girl, Elise. Nine years old today. She had a massive socially distanced party yesterday - for one person.

Piers and Celia Walden have been married since 2010

"We had a nice time, but she couldn't have a party obviously. She was not happy about that, but she will be going to school. Elise, I know you're watching. Happy birthday, and we will celebrate later, and I hope you have a lovely day."

Piers is a father of four children - he shares sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19, with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, he married journalist Celia and they went on to welcome Elise in November 2011.

