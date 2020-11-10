Piers Morgan has revealed that he would receive a coronavirus vaccine on live TV.

The Good Morning Britain presenter made the surprising revelation on Twitter on Tuesday, shortly after news broke that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have developed a vaccine that is 90% effective.

Writing on social media, Piers said: "To all the anti-vaxxer Covidiots predictably now screaming that they won’t have the jab, let me say this:

"a) If it’s approved then I will have it done live on TV.

"b) If you refuse to have it then no more flying for you, and no using the NHS if you get covid. Deal?"

Needless to say, Piers' tweet caused quite a stir, with many social media users taking the time to reply.

Piers took to Twitter

"I'm not having a go but this vaccine hasn't been tested enough what about 5-10 years' time there could be lethal side effects," wrote one.

"Is it really worth taking a vaccine which has been made so quickly & could have so many side effects from taking it, also could only be as low as 50% effective," added another.

Others were 100% behind Piers' decision.

"Piers I’ll be at the front if that queue with you. The amount of people who are saying no is genuinely baffling," a third Twitter user wrote, with a fourth saying: "Could not agree more."

Piers often voices his opinions on the pandemic.

Piers pictured with his mum Gabrielle in 2008

Last week, the famous dad revealed that both his parents, in their mid to late seventies, are battling coronavirus.

The 55-year-old broadcaster told GMB viewers that his mum Gabrielle and stepdad Glynne have had the virus for two weeks after catching it from a member in their support bubble.

Explaining how the infected person had been very sensible, Piers said: "They had lunch together and within three days both my mum and dad had COVID-19. It's been a long two weeks for my family.

"It's a scary thing for a family," he added. Piers went on to reveal that his parents had been "unnerved" but they wanted to reassure people that if you get coronavirus you don't necessarily go to hospital.

"It's the worry and for the families on the outside who can't get in there to help their parents or their grandparents," he continued. "It is the isolation of people... It's been a very sobering insight."

