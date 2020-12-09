Gwen Stefani's flawless look leaves fans convinced she's done this! The singer is always changing up her look

Gwen Stefani is rocking an edgy new hairdo and a bold new look, leaving fans convinced she's getting more than a little help from her glam squad.

The singer has flooded her Instagram page with photos of herself on the set of The Voice recently, and she looks absolutely flawless.

While many of her fans have demanded to know the secrets to her youthful complexion, some believe they already know how she does it.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse behind the scenes at a photoshoot

"Leave your lips alone. Keep natural," wrote one fan beneath a pouty snapshot of Gwen. "She's had plastic surgery like all the other celebrities," commented another.

But there were plenty of Gwen's fans who jumped to her defence and insisted: "She looks absolutely incredible," and marvelled at how "she doesn't seem to age". "Where are your wrinkles?" wrote another.

Gwen turned 51 this year and her fans also insisted she looks no older than 25!

The Voice fans can't wait to see what she is wearing week to week

But the star doesn’t credit a surgeon's knife or cosmetic procedures for her age-defying appearance - she says it's love, that gives her the glow. In fact, it's apparently better than a facelift.

Gwen got engaged to her fiancé, Blake Shelton, in October and she recently opened up about their nuptials.

The Voice judge admitted they aren't in a rush to tie the knot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," she said during a segment on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Gwen says love gives her a glow

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.”

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," she added.

