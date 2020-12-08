Gwen Stefani dyes her blonde hair black - and you have to see it She's trying something totally different

Gwen Stefani is a pure blonde no more!

The No Doubt star, 51, switched up her light locks and gave them a dramatic new twist on Monday, and fans absolutely loved it.

MORE: Gwen Stefani unveils tiny waist in white crop top

In the photo Gwen shared on Instagram she revealed she'd dip-dyed the ends of her hair jet black.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares behind the scenes footage from her photoshoot

Gwen had pulled her tresses into a sleek ponytail and her contrasting look was a sure-fire hit.

"The hair is so good," wrote one fan, while a second said: "Love, love, love, love, love the hair."

The singer's entire look for her appearance on The Voice was jaw-dropping. She wore a hot-pink, leather mini dress with belts wrapped around her from top to bottom - and even used one as a choker.

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals amazing early Christmas gift - 'It's so exciting'

SEE: Gwen Stefani shares photo of first tattoo - and fans can't believe it

Gwen dyed her ponytail black

Gwen has been delighting fans with her outfits on this season of the singing show and they also can’t get over how youthful she looks.

Recent posts have had her followers asking her: "How do you not have any wrinkles?" and "please, please, please tell us your beauty secrets."

Gwen certainly has a lot to smile about. Not only has she released a new sing, but the star also found out over the weekend that her duet with fiancé Blake Shelton, Happy Anywhere, had reached No. 1 at Country Radio.

READ: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reacts to her engagement to Blake Shelton

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes exciting announcement - and fans can't believe it

Her whole look was striking

In addition, Gwen's personal life has gone from strength to strength and in October - after five years together - Blake proposed to her.

He asked her to be his wife with the most gorgeous engagement ring too. Gwen recently gave fans a close up of the jaw-dropping piece of jewellery, during an appearance on Home & Family.

The dazzling ring features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds at either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000. Wow!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.