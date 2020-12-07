Gwen Stefani stuns fans with youthful appearance as she poses in tiny crop top The Voice judge recently announced her engagement to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has been counting down the hours until the release of her new single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, and shared a stunning photo of herself getting ready for the big day on Instagram over the weekend.

In the picture, Gwen looked incredible dressed in a tiny white crop top, showcasing her toned abs in the sporty outfit.

The star's hair and makeup look was also on point, with the singer opting for a bold lip and a smokey eye, and a volume-heavy up-do, making her look more youthful than ever.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani wows in behind-the-scenes footage for her new single

Fans were quick to compliment Gwen's appearance in the comments, with one writing: "Giving me ALL the 1996 nostalgia!! Can't wait," while another wrote: "You look so youthful!" A third added: "I'm reliving my adolescent youth right now."

Gwen Stefani looked stunning in a tiny crop top

Gwen has had a lot to get excited about over the past few weeks. Not only has she announced the release of her new single, but the star also found out over the weekend that her duet with Blake Shelton, Happy Anywhere, had reached No. 1 at Country Radio.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared an email from her team informing her of the news, and wrote alongside it: "@blakeshelton I can't believe I get to be part of your 28th number one hit radio and have my 2nd country radio hit with Happy Anywhere.

Gwen and Blake Shelton recently reached No. 1 in Country Radio for their song Happy Anywhere

"Sure is fun being number one but with you it's another level! Thank you country radio and thank you to everyone that listened to this fun happy love filled song!"

Blake and Gwen created their own music video for Happy Anywhere during lockdown, while they were isolating at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

Gwen and Blake got engaged in October

Blake opened up about the video during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, revealing that Gwen's brother Todd had helped them film it.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that," he explained.

The celebrity couple met on The Voice

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

