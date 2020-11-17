Gwen Stefani reveals amazing early Christmas gift - 'it's exciting!' The singer has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani has a lot to look forward to what with being newly engaged and the release of her new Christmas song.

But it turns out there's something else the No Doubt singer, 51, wants to share with her fans - her new range of Anaheim Hillbillies clothing has just dropped!

The Voice judge could hardly contain her excitement in a series of Instagram Stories from the comfort of her luxury LA home.

WATCH: The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story

Gwen was thrilled to announce her cool and comfy tracksuit bottoms, baseball caps, T-shirts and hoodies had dropped just in time for Christmas too.

"Super excited guys," she said as she modelled a head-to-toe look for her fans.

"Just saying pretty good Christmas present."

Gwen kept coming back for more updates and told fans her phone was "blowing up" with people trying to get their hands on her new merchandise.

Gwen modelled her new stock at her LA home

Despite a difficult 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwen is sure to have a Christmas like no other, since she's celebrating her engagement to Blake Shelton.

The couple - who have been together for five years - announced their future plans to marry in October and she's been on cloud nine ever since.

While it's not clear where they will spend the holidays, the couple are currently in Los Angeles working on The Voice and caring for Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen and Gavin manage to successfully co-parent their sons who love spending time with both their mum and dad.

Gwen and Blake are engaged

Over the coronavirus lockdown, they mainly lived in Oklahoma at Gwen and Blake’s ranch, and Gavin really missed his kids.

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he told People magazine. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Gwen and Gavin's oldest son, Kington, feels very strongly about his relationship with his dad and during an Instagram Q&A he was asked what it’s like having a rocker as a father and he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

