Jude Law's on-screen daughter in The Holiday looks totally different now – and she's a mum! The classic Christmas film never gets old

Remember little Sophie from The Holiday? The child is all grown up now, and the 21-year-old looks totally unrecognisable fourteen years after the film's release in 2006.

Miffy Englefield played one of Jude Law's character Graham's two daughters. Graham welcomes Cameron Diaz's character, Amanda, to their home after she surprises Graham with dinner, completely unaware that he is a widowed father and takes care of Sophie and Olivia by himself. The couple then spend the evening with his daughters.

But while Miffy was an adorable seven-year-old in the movie, these days she's moved away from acting and has even become a mum. The former film star welcomed her first child, Frances, back in April.

Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram at the time, Miffy wrote: "After taking the first few days to start processing and recovering, I finally feel ready to announce that at 5.03am on 23rd April 2020 we welcomed a healthy, beautiful baby girl into the world.

Miffy welcomed her daughter, Frances, in April

"Frances Rosanna Lee Englefield was born via emergency C-section, weighing 6lb 7oz. She was met with tears, joy and more love than can ever be described."

The former actress, whose acting credits include Casualty and a short film titled Beautiful Enough, has moved away from the world of film and TV and has since moved onto music. She works as a barista in between gigging in local bars in her home town of West Sussex.

The 2006 film is still a hit today

In a recent interview with The New York Times, The Holiday star and musician opened up about her time on the film set and being well-known at such a young age.

"At school, people were a bit funny about the fact that I used to be an actress, but I could go to these gigs and be around people who didn't care," she told the paper. "Jude had so much time for us. He was always giving me tips about acting."

