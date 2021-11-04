The best Christmas adverts of 2021: from John Lewis to Marks & Spencer and more See them all here...

The Starbucks red coffee cups are out, the shops are full of Christmas treats and some people are even writing their Christmas lists already – so it's no surprise that Britain's biggest retailers, from supermarkets to department stores and everything in between, are getting in on the festive action and launching their Christmas adverts for 2021 too. So what do they have in store for us this year? Check out this year's best Christmas ads here...

John Lewis

John Lewis has gone very Stranger Things with their 2021 advert! The heartwarming two-minute film follows a young boy named Nathan who mets a girl named Skye, whose spaceship has landed in the wood behind his house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert

The pair strike up a friendship and Nathan introduces the intrepid space traveller to all of the best things Christmas has to offer - mince pies, movies and snowball fights. It's set - as always - to a cover of a classic hit, and this time features up-and-coming singer-songwriter's Lola Young's sweet rendition of Together in Electric Dreams.

MORE: The Queen's magical Christmas decoration plans at her royal homes revealed

Boots

Boots' Christmas ad offering features a very famous face. The health and beauty high street staple has enlisted the help of Victoria's Jenna Coleman to deliver a dose of feel-good festive fun.

The short film, directed by Cats' Tom Hooper no less, tells the story of Joy and her magical bag which wields the power to make her Christmas truly magical and delivers the perfect gifts to her friends and family at every opportunity.

MORE: 10 magical Harry Potter gifts for Potterheads this Christmas

TK Maxx

TK Maxx's joyful offering is here to show viewers how a truly thoughtful gift can go a long way. It tells the story of an awkward teenage boy called Laurie as he prepares to perform at a Christmas comeback concert in his local town hall after last year's was cancelled.

Although nervous, Laurie manages to deliver the performance of a lifetime after his proud parents gift him a pair of fabulous boots!

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's sparkly new Christmas ad also features a number of huge names! Showcasing the store's Christmas food collection and festive clothing range, it features Percy - voiced by Spiderman actor Tom Holland - as he is awakened in the middle of the night by the magical Christmas fairy, voiced by Dawn French, who accidentally drops her wand from the top of the tree.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox