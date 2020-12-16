Simon Cowell's Christmas plans revealed with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman The America's Got Talent judge shares son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has been recovering from his bike accident over the past few months, and is making great progress every day.

And the music mogul is now getting into the festive spirit ahead of Christmas Day.

Amanda Holden appeared on Loose Women on Monday, where she opened up about her Britain's Got Talent co-star, revealing that he was going to be staying in Malibu over the holiday period.

When asked whether the music mogul would be travelling home to London, Amanda replied that he wasn't, although she had thought for a while that she might have seen him.

She said: "No, there was a moment in the Christmas show that's to do with magic where I was like 'oh this is going to be it, this is going to be it, it's going to be him!' But it wasn't. They missed a trick."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman with son Eric

The dad-of-one will no doubt have a wonderful time in Malibu with his family.

The star's home boasts many impressive features, including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a plunge pool, tennis court and a pond. The property also overlooks the ocean, and is within walking distance to the beach.

The music mogul will be spending Christmas in Malibu

During Amanda's appearance on Loose Women, the star also revealed that Simon was "feeling on top of the world" and "was looking fantastic."

The mother-of-two added that Simon would be making a return to Britain's Got Talent in the new year.

"He is, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well," she said.

Simon's son Eric is no doubt looking forward to Christmas

"So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January, I can't wait for that."

Simon was recently spotted walking around Malibu with them unaided. The star was also pictured at the dentist, getting a new set of veneers, and by the looks of it, Simon was incredibly pleased with his new smile.

Back in October, meanwhile, the AGT judge was captured on camera at his low-key birthday party, which was attended by Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco.

