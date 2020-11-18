Simon Cowell's future on BGT revealed as star makes big announcement following bike accident The X Factor judge has been recovering from a broken back following a bike accident

Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile following his bike accident in August, but has been showing positive signs of recovery in recent weeks.

And while the TV judge was forced to miss the finals of both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent as a result of his injury, it seems he is determined to be back on air in 2021.

The dad-of-one has teamed up with fundraising app, Wishio, to offer one lucky winner and a friend the chance to meet him. The duo will get to watch the BGT finals from VIP seats in 2021, and meet Simon himself, as well as the rest of the judges.

The competition is in aid of the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, a cause close to Simon's heart.

The music mogul said in a statement: "I am asking you all to help a really important charity close to my heart, the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, which was introduced to me by my good friend, Leona Lewis. Anything you do donate will make a difference."

Simon Cowell is set to return to BGT in 2021

The Essex-based sanctuary provides a safe home for over 500 animals, from alpacas to rabbits.

The dad-of-one has been receiving round-the-clock care since falling off his bike at the beginning of August while out with son Eric.

The music mogul is offering a lucky winner the chance of meeting him backstage at BGT

Simon has been looked after by his partner Lauren Silverman and his little boy, and was recently spotted walking around Malibu with them unaided.

The TV star was also captured on camera at his low-key birthday party in October, which was attended by Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco.

Simon has teamed up with fundraising app Wishio

Simon looked smart dressed in a suit as he sat at a table while being presented with a show-stopping birthday cake.

The doting dad is renowned for his strong work ethic but was forced to take a back seat from his judging duties to recover.

The X Factor star is being looked after by son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden, who took over as head judge in Simon's absence, recently opened up about her friend during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that he was doing well, and that she was confident that he would be back on TV in no time.

After the accident Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

