Simon Cowell's son Eric looks completely different at Halloween party The America's Got Talent judge shares son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell's son Eric had a fun weekend as he attended a Halloween party with his friend Coco, the daughter of Terri Seymour.

Terri shared some adorable photos of the pair dressed up as Poppy and Branch from Trolls, posing outside in the garden.

Eric was dressed in a green waistcoat and blue velvet top with fur cuffs, and had blue face paint to complete his costume.

Coco, meanwhile, looked adorable with a pink wig, pink face paint and a pink-and-blue dress as she channelled Poppy.

VIDEO: Inside Simon Cowell's birthday celebrations with son Eric

In the background of the images, Halloween-inspired hotdogs could be seen resting on a mock graveyard table, while a second table was covered in a pumpkin printed table cloth.

Simon and his partner Lauren Silverman are incredibly close to Terri and her family and they often spend time together.

Simon Cowell's son Eric with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco

The two families also met up to celebrate the music mogul's 61st birthday in October, with Terri sharing footage from the event on Instagram.

This was the first time that Simon had been seen since his bike accident in August, and fans were relieved to see the X Factor judge looking in good spirits in the footage.

Simon is slowly recovering from his accident, which saw him break his back. While the dad-of-one has been keeping a low profile, he was recently spotted out walking in Malibu with Eric and Lauren.

Simon shares Eric with partner Lauren Silverman

The star was also pictured at the dentist, getting a new set of veneers, and by the looks of it, Simon was incredibly pleased with his new smile.

During his recovery, Simon has been looked after by Lauren and Eric, as well as his close friends.

He has also had access to round-the-clock care. The Britain's Got Talent judge's good friend Amanda Holden recently opened up about his recovery during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she was "certain" that he would be returning to work in the near future.

Eric and Lauren have been looking after Simon following his accident

The star also revealed that she had sent Simon a care package following his accident with some of his favourite treats from the UK, including Angel Delight.

