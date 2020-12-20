Eamonn Holmes says he's 'overwhelmed' by fan support in heartfelt message Eamonn and Ruth Langsford's This Morning duties have been reduced

Eamonn Holmes expressed his thanks to fans in a heartwarming video at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter revealed how much the support of This Morning viewers has meant to him and his wife, Ruth Langsford.

The couple presented their last Friday episode this week and won't be seen on the show again until half-term in February.

They will be replaced in the Friday slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

On Saturday, Eamonn filmed a video from the home he shares with Ruth, which saw him sitting on the family sofa, with their Christmas tree in the background.

A visibly moved Eamonn said: "Hello there everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes overwhelmed by fan support after milestone moment

The star went on: "Ruth and I have been absolutely overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages and we've been replying by social media, by text, by WhatsApp, whatever way we can.

"But can I just generally say thank you, thank you, thank you. We do feel the love, really appreciate it."

Eamonn and Ruth are viewer favourites on This Morning

The star then changed his demeanour and let a smile slip as he pointed a finger at the camera and added: "But stop it! Stop it now, it is Christmastime, mistletoe and wine, we've all got things to do.

"So thank you, get on with your lives, we certainly intend to get on with ours… the sun is shining, have a very merry Christmas and please stay safe."

The 60-year-old captioned the video: "Our messages are the best Christmas presents Ruth and I could have wished for. From the bottom of our hearts. Thank you, Thank you."

The couple will now return to the show in school holidays

Peter Andre was among the first to comment, writing: "You know we all love you both very much. @dr_emily_official and I and all the family."

Spice Girl Emma Bunton commented: "We love you guys!!! Sending love from @jadejonesdmg and myself. X."

The former GMTV host's other fans also added kind messages, including: "Thank you for being so lovely," and: " Will miss you both very much!"

