Gemma Collins shares rare photo of parents as she shares heartbreaking post Her mum and dad are seriously ill

Gemma Collins has received an outpouring of support after revealing that her parents are severely ill with COVID-19. The TOWIE star took to Instagram with a rare photo of her mum and dad, Joan and Alan, and shared a heartbreaking message with her fans.

The 39-year-old reality star wrote: "Please please please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid 19! Seeing my dad cry which he never does! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead than experience everything he is going through right now... this has totally wiped him out and it's heartbreaking.

"My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE. It really is petrifying. What a difference a year makes .... STAY HOME!!! STAY SAFE!!! SAVE LIFES without your health!!! You got nothing!!!!"

"Wishing them both a speedy recovery," one follower told the star, while a second added: "Oh Gemma. Sending lots of love to them both x."

A third remarked: "I'm so sorry to hear but hope your words reach the people who have not been taking this situation seriously. Hope your parents make a good recovery x."

And a fourth wrote: "Sending you so much love and support. Hoping they both get better soon. Got a positive test myself today and was shocked. We all need to be careful and look after each other xx."

The TOWIE star admitted she struggled during lockdown

In a recent interview with the Sun, Gemma admitted she had struggled herself during lockdown. "I've found the evenings a bit lonely," she shared.

I am a very sociable person and I like to go out and about so for me the evenings are tough. It is hard, lockdown has not been good for my love life..."

