Gemma Collins displays insane flexibility as she copies Victoria Beckham's signature leg pose The former TOWIE star has lost three stone

Gemma Collins has been keeping a secret – she's incredibly flexible!

The former Dancing on Ice star channelled her inner Victoria Beckham and pulled off her signature leg pose in some daring leopard print loungewear.

Posting on Instagram, Gemma raised one leg straight up in the air à la Posh, while giving the camera a fierce look.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "34/35, I don’t wanna keep you," referencing Ariana Grande's song 34+35.

Gemma's fans were incredibly impressed with her provocative photo, with one commenting: "Great flexibility Gem." While another wrote: "Looking your best babes." A third added: "Gorgeous! Love the GC."

Gemma showed off her incredible flexibility

The fashionista has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

"It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had also booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can't wait to get rid of these boobs, they're massive and look ridiculous.

Victoria often poses with her leg in the air

"I have never looked better than I do now and I've never felt so good. I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

Gemma has been showcasing her dramatic body transformation over the last few months, and during the summer she posed in an array of brightly coloured swimwear.

During a trip to Mykonos, she rocked a palm print one-piece that was giving us major diva vibes. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "ALL WOMAN. MYKONOS @cavotagoomykonos nofilter or edit just serving good vibes."

