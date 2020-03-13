Gemma Collins fans convinced she looks like Holly Willoughby in throwback photo Fans pointed out similarities between the TOWIE star and the This Morning host

Gemma Collins took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet series of throwback photos to celebrate her and best friend Vicky's relationship, and the former TOWIE star's fans are convinced she looked like Holly Willoughby when she was younger. Gemma shared ten photos, and in some, her and Vicky seem to be just teenagers. Beneath the images, followers drew comparisons between the reality TV star and the This Morning presenter, with two writing: "You look like Holly Willoughby when you were younger."

Many more were simply delighted to hear that Gemma and Vicky had remained such good friends over the years, and spoke of the importance of life-long friendships. One of Gemma's fans noted: "Ah that’s really nice that you remain friends with old pals before you were well known," while another added: "Beautiful girls. Those kinds of friendships are the best."

Gemma shared the photos on Instagram

On Sunday, the 39-year-old urged her followers to keep calm amid the current coronavirus pandemic, and spoke of a "concerning" video she had seen about toilet roll shortages in supermarkets.

Beneath a sunny photo of herself unwinding on a yacht while holidaying, Gemma wrote: "Happy Sunday beautiful people. This is a message from your queen… I am speaking… I saw a very concerning video that there was no toilet rolls left in the supermarkets whilst being away! This is all I'm gonna say, we must keep calm and carry on. Happy International Women's Day."

Many of Gemma's fans were quick to thank her for the words of wisdom. One wrote: "Thank you Gemma, exactly. Stay calm," with another adding: "The queen has spoken!"

Gemma is known for her outspoken approach on social media, however, in February, it wasn't her words that stunned fans, but her hair! The TV star took to Instagram to reveal that she'd had her hair cut into a short bob, leaving followers in awe of her gorgeous new look.

