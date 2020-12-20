Janette Manrara breaks silence following Strictly loss

Professional dancer Janette Manrara has spoken out following her loss on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing finale.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the kind-hearted star re-shared images of comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's win from the official Strictly account, which she captioned: "Congratulations!!!"

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec confesses to making mistakes after exit with Clara Amfo

Janette then uploaded a black-and-white photo of the champions clutching their Glitterball and smiling, which she captioned: "What a final last night for @bbcstrictly! Truly magical!

"And a HUGE congratulations to our winners @billbaileyofficial and @otimabuse!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares unusual way she's keeping Aljaz Skorjanec close

She went on: "They were sensational throughout the whole series and it has been a pleasure to watch them every week! What a wonderful partnership! CONGRATULATIONS!!! You did it!!"

RELATED: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares emotional message after reaching milestone

MORE: Janette Manrara is reunited with Aljaz Skorjanec - but it's not what you'd expect

Janette's followers quickly responded to share that they had loved the final, with their comments including: "Well done everyone [heart] best final of all time by far" and: "You and HRVY were absolutely amazing last night!!"

Janette – who made it to the final for the first time - was partnered with popstar HRVY, and the pair brought the heat week after week.

Janette and HRVY danced up a storm on Saturday

While many had tipped the pair to win, however, Bill was a firm viewer favourite, and his smashing show dance to Queen's The Show Must Go On helped him to secure victory.

It was also an emotional night for his partner, Oti, who won for the second year in a row.

Janette's husband, fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec, was clearly proud of his wife and could be seen crying following her final performance.

Janette warmly congratulated winners Bill and Oti

Despite her loss, the show's ending brings some good news for the pair, as Janette and Aljaz have only been able to see each other from a distance since the start of the series.

The famous couple tied the knot in 2017, and Aljaz has been cheering his wife on from a distance over the past few weeks, as he was eliminated from the competition a week before the quarter final, alongside his celebrity partner Clara Amfo.

Janette and Aljaz

Speaking earlier in December, Aljaz confessed that leaving Strictly had made things "harder" from being apart from his wife, explaining at the time: "The two of us are so focused, you know, with jobs, so at the moment, it's OK because we're so busy.

"But if one of us would get to be eliminated and then, you know, one of us will have to be at home on their own. That's what I think it would get a little bit harder."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.