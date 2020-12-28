Sharon Osbourne shares bedroom selfie following coronavirus scare – and famous fans react Star pals from Mariah Carey to Sharon Stone commented on the photo The Talk star shared on social media

Two weeks after sharing that she had been hospitalised with COVID-19, Sharon Osbourne shared a cheery bedroom selfie as she enjoyed breakfast in bed at home over Christmas – and her fans and famous friends couldn't help but send her best wishes!

Days earlier, Sharon had revealed that she was back at home after isolating, having received two negative test results. In the cute Instagram bedroom selfie, the co-host of The Talk is pictured at home in bed enjoying not just a healthy breakfast of cereal, fresh fruit and a boiled egg, but also the company and cuddles of two of her adorable pups.

Captioning the photo, Sharon implied that there may be some hilarious out takes from the impromptu breakfast photo shoot. "Merry Christmas! As soon as I released [the dogs] it got a little messy but I went with the civilized image."

Sharon revealed two weeks ago that she had been hospitalised with coronavirus, but her new selfie shows she's on the mend and in good company!

The picture immediately sparked reactions from friends and fans, with All I Want For Christmas singer Mariah Carey one of the first to respond, writing, "Merry Christmas Sharon!!"

Piers Morgan, celebrity interior designer Martyn Bullard and Amanda Kloots, who tragically lost her husband Broadway star Nick Cordero to coronavirus this year, also sent their support with a Merry Christmas greeting.

Sharon Stone, meanwhile, appeared to have not heard the news of Mrs O's COVID diagnosis, commenting: "Honey r u ok what happened Sharon," with fans then chiming in to explain the situation to the Basic Instinct star.

And of course there were plenty of other reactions from Ozzy Osbourne's wife's more than one million followers, with one commenting: "Who brought you the breakfast in bed though? *please say ozzy*"

TV host Sharon, who has co-starred on The Talk since 2010, revealed in a social media post on 14 December that she had tested positive for coronavirus and had been briefly hospitalised.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote at the time. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."