Sharon Osbourne, 71, reveals the worst thing she's ever done in candid new interview: ‘It was horrendous’

Sharon Osbourne has openly discussed her regret over a facelift she underwent in 2021, describing it as the "worst thing she ever did."

In a frank interview with The Times, the 71-year-old television personality recounted the harrowing experience, revealing the surgery left her with a distorted appearance.

She said, "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewiff."

The ordeal required Sharon to undergo a corrective procedure, as the initial results were far from what she had anticipated.

She has never shied away from discussing her numerous cosmetic surgeries over the years, but this particular experience left her deeply unsettled.

Speaking to The Daily Star, she remarked, "There’s not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever. I’ve been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before."

Sharon's facelift in October 2021, which took over five hours, was particularly distressing. "I’m telling you, it was horrendous," she told The Sunday Times.

"You have no idea how much it hurt." She described feeling like a mummy wrapped in bandages and expressed how the pain and appearance frightened her.

Following the botched facelift, Sharon has become wary of undergoing further cosmetic procedures.

She shared with The Sun her apprehensions: "That put me off and it frightens me, I really pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, ‘No more’. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."

Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, also noticed the unfavorable results and offered financial support for any corrective measures. "He said, 'I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone'," Sharon revealed.

In a 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she discussed another facelift that unexpectedly altered her expression, leaving her resembling Elvis Presley's snarl.

"I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis," she explained.

Recently, Sharon also touched upon her significant weight loss due to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic, also known as Wegovy.

The drug's effect led her to lose 42 pounds, but she reached a point where she felt the need to gain some weight back.

Speaking to Woman magazine, Sharon shared her experience with the drug: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it... I went down to about 97lb and it was like, 'Oh no.' I needed to put some weight back on, which I have."

