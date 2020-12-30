Simon Cowell's quick recovery concerns Sinitta for this sweet reason- exclusive Simon's recent behavior has his close friend concerned about his health

Simon Cowell's recovery following a severe electric bike accident earlier this year seems to be going full speed ahead - and it's a little too fast for his famous friend Sinitta!

Simon's long-time friend, the singer and pop star Sinitta, spent Christmas in Barbados with him and admits the way he's throwing himself back into life so fast is causing her anxiety! ￼

Speaking with HELLO! this week, Sinitta says: "I must admit as much as I love seeing him back to his old self and bombing about on a jet ski so soon, there was still a part of me that questioned “ is this sensible Simon?” To which he replied ..... " oops!"

Simon broke his back in the horrific August accident that saw him hospitalized. He had to undergo a six hour surgery that left him with a metal rod placed in his back.

While she is concerned for her friend, the pop star and singer was elated to have caught up with him and his family for the Christmas break.

Simon Cowell and Sinitta have been friends for ages

Sintta said: "S[imon] always makes Christmas special. He is fun, he is generous, and he is silly so we laugh a lot and have tons of presents and we all feel like kids again.

"He genuinely enjoys having his family and friends around him and makes you feel so welcome."

Simon’s partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, six, were also on hand for the Christmas getaway.

The star went on: "We have grown up together doing this even when his parents were still with us. We have our own families and we have not been together for the last three years. So this is a bit of a reunion too!"

While Sinitta enjoyed reuniting with Simon, she was concerned about him being on a jet ski in the Barbados (pictured)

"I needed to see him," she went on. "It's been a long time and he has been so ill and been through so much. It's great to see him healthy and well and so happy."

The 52-year-old also expressed her sadness for people who haven't been able to see their loved ones. "I feel so sorry for everyone whose Christmas has been cancelled and who can't be with their families," she added.

For now, Sinitta is very much looking ahead to New Years Day, as she is participating in the London New Years Day Parade.

The singer says the big day usually features "artists from all over the world performing and bringing their culture and skills to the streets of London for the world to see. However because of Covid we have studio performances and remote recordings instead from a fabulous new London location."

Sinitta says people should tune in for what is sure to be "the Perfect Family Entertainment and New Years Eve Hangover Cure!"

