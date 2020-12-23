Simon Cowell reunites with Sinitta for 'special' Christmas in Barbados after terrifying accident The X-Factor stars are spending the festive season together

Simon Cowell no doubt has a lot to feel grateful for this Christmas, as he continues to recover from his electric bike accident in August, when he broke his back.

But the star always makes the festive season special, as his long-time friend Sinitta has revealed.

Speaking to HELLO! on Wednesday, the pop and TV star revealed what it's like to spend Christmas with Simon and his family as she joins the Cowell crew in Barbados.

The singer said: "S[imon] always makes Christmas special. He is fun, he is generous, and he is silly so we laugh a lot and have tons of presents and we all feel like kids again.

"He genuinely enjoys having his family and friends around him and makes you feel so welcome."

The star went on: "We have grown up together doing this even when his parents were still with us. We have our own families and we have not been together for the last three years. So this is a bit of a reunion too!"

Sinitta and Simon are close friends

Luckily, Sinitta was already abroad before the tier four restrictions kicked in on Sunday, so she was able to join the music mogul and his son Eric, six, and partner Lauren Silverman in time for the big day.

"I needed to see him," she went on.

"It's been a long time and he has been so ill and been through so much. It's great to see him healthy and well and so happy."

The 52-year-old also expressed her sadness for people who haven't been able to see their loved ones.

"I feel so sorry for everyone whose Christmas has been cancelled and who can't be with their families," she added.

Simon has been photographed in Barbados

Sinitta recalled her fear at hearing that Simon had been seriously injured, saying: "At the time of getting that early morning call from Lauren my heart stopped for a moment."

She went on: "It's so scary when you think you are about to lose someone you have loved for most of your life and what it would mean for Baby Eric."

But Simon has bounced back, and Sinitta shared that one of the first things she said to her friend when they first spoke after his accident was the same as the message she wrote in his birthday card this year.

"'If you had died I would have killed you!' is exactly what I said to him when I got to speak to him. He even sounded a bit sheepish," the star revealed.

