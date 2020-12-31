Kate Garraway breaks silence on 'challenging' Christmas as husband remains in hospital The Good Morning Britain star shares two children with Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has returned to social media after taking a break over the Christmas period, admitting the festivities were "challenging" at times and the run-up "calamitous". Taking to Instagram on the eve of the New Year, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a close-up photo of her Christmas tree.

Kate, whose husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus, reflected on 2020 as she wrote: "Well here we are folks - #newyearseve - the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of.

"Have been quiet for a while - getting through Christmas has been a challenge hasn't it with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world & nowhere really to put them - except in hope. And there is still so much real hope out there.

"Not just in the extraordinary health care workers & researchers who definitely hold a bright light for the future. But in all the little kindnesses."

Kate went on to explain that she had a difficult run-up to Christmas, but thanked those who stepped in to help her at the last minute, including her friend Emma Willis.

"We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas - but we got through thanks to some wonderful people," she continued. "The guys from @bondconstruction who literally got on their hands & knees with me to bucket out water after we had 2 pipe leaks that flooded our home.

Kate opened up about her difficulties over Christmas

"@emmawillisofficial & @marksandspencer who made sure we had #gorgeousfood for our Christmas dinner when I couldn't get a delivery slot anywhere & the guys from @britishgas who spent hours on the phone helping me to get a fridge & freezer to put the food in.

"The guys from @skyhelp who talked me through getting our WiFi & tv working on Xmas eve. Your kindness & spirit is overwhelming. And all @itv & @global for their constant support."

Kate and her family pictured in 2019

Kate concluded: "Sending love & virtual hugs to all of you who have sent messages - spreading the love is what will give us all a truly happy new year."

Kate and Derek, who have been married since 2005, are parents to two children together, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11. The TV star had previously revealed on GMB that her "dream" would be "for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas Day in some way". But, she admitted: "The practical challenge of that is we have to keep really safe to be able to visit him and isolate, also there's a question of if we're doing that can we have my mum and dad there."

