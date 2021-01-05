Vanessa Bryant makes new Kobe Bryant discovery in bittersweet video The Lakers star and daughter Gigi Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020

Vanessa Bryant has shared a new video on social media which is incredibly bittersweet.

The doting mum took to Instagram on Monday after taking part in a popular TikTok challenge where the initials of your soul mate are seen in the lines of your left thumb.

Proving that this was completely accurate in her case, Vanessa showed that the lines made up the letters KB on her thumb – the initials of her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant discovered Kobe Bryant's initials on her left thumb

What's more, Vanessa also has several tribute tattoos to Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant, known as Gigi, following their tragic death in January 2020.

The mother-of-four revealed in June that she had inked tattoos on her wrist and neck in honour of her husband and daughter. On her neck, a message from Kobe was written in ink down to her shoulder.

Vanessa Bryant tragically lost Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in January 2020

On Instagram at the time, she wrote: "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!"

Vanessa also has the names of Kobe, Gigi and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, written across her ankle.

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on 26 January.

Kobe was a doting dad to his four daughters

A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna was held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 24 February, where Vanessa bravely gave a heartbreaking account of a message Kobe had sent her a few weeks before he died.

In it, she said he "mentioned how he wanted to spend time together. Just the two of us without our kids, because I'm his best friend first.

"We never got the chance to do it. We were busy taking care of our girls and just doing our regular, everyday responsibilities. But I'm thankful I have that recent text. It means so much to me."

Vanessa and her daughters marked their first Christmas without Kobe and Gianna in December, and shortly afterwards she posted a heartbreaking tribute.

Vanessa has been incredibly strong for her daughters

On Instagram, the doting mum posted a series of photos of Kobe and Gianna, twelve months after they attended a Lakers NBA game together.

The now-iconic photos show the father and daughter duo sitting game side at the match between the Los Angeles basketball team and the Mavericks.

Captured at the Staples Centre, Gigi and Kobe can be seen eagerly watching the game unfold before them. Vanessa added the moving caption: "My gorgeous Gigi and handsome boo-boo. Mambacita and Black Mamba forever."

