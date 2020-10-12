BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable with cute bob during Strictly days The journalist was paired with Pasha Kovalev in 2016

Ahead of Strictly Come Dancing's launch later this week, here at HELLO!, we're looking back at some of our favourite moments from the show! Back in 2016, BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty showed off her fun side when she danced a colourful Charleston in ocean-themed fancy dress to Minnie The Mermaid by Firehouse Five Plus Two.

The journalist, who was paired with Pasha Kovalev, looked completely unrecognisable with her bright blue wig – although, she certainly rocked the garish style!

Like many other dance contestants, Naga was no stranger to a hair transformation during competition, which saw her swap her stylish crop for big bouncy curls on the second week.

The TV star had danced the Cha Cha to Fool in Love, wowing in a sequinned gold dress. However, just two weeks later, Naga and Pasha were booted off in week four of the competition, after the judges chose to save singer Anastacia and her pro dancer Brendan Cole.

"Gutted, absolutely gutted, I never wanted to leave and I've loved it and I'm desperately sad that I'm not going to be dancing with Pasha," Naga said after the results were read out. She added: "He's amazing, he's just wonderful and amazing and I'm so grateful for him being so patient and working so hard with me."

The BBC star really worked the blue hairstyle

Later on It Takes Two, Naga confessed she was pleased to be going out on a high note with the Charleston - her favourite dance of the series. "We had so much fun in rehearsals during the week and I loved performing it," she explained.

"We just went out and enjoyed it. That's what [the judges] had been saying - they hadn't been seeing that, or I'd looked nervous or uncomfortable [before]. I just went out and wanted to enjoy it, to love it. I was really, really happy."

