Naga Munchetty shared another relatable post to social media on Sunday, when she revealed that she'd lined up a weepy film for her evening's entertainment.

Posting a photo which showed a glass of wine and a box of tissues, the BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted: "Tonight's film: P.s. I Love You X."

Naga then added a crying emoji. The 45-year-old's followers agreed with her that it was an emotional watch, with one responding: "Oh dear, good luck Naga."

Another added: "I saw it was on and it’s such a beautiful film but I don’t need any more tears this year. Sending emotional support for that one!"

A third chimed in: "Brilliant film. Very funny. Very sad but always entertaining."

Other fans of the BBC star replied with details of their own heartrending entertainment, with one writing: "Just watched The Sound of Music ... Memories flooded back ... A wee tear! Love that kind of emotion!"

Naga shared her Sunday evening plans on social media

Another, meanwhile, joked: "I’m watching Spurs, I’ll probably need the Kleenex later."

Naga seems to have enjoyed a relaxed Christmas at the Hertfordshire home she shares with her husband, TV director James Haggar, and their cats: Xena, Missy and Bella.

On Christmas Day, she took to Instagram where she posted a sweet video of Bella snoozing, which she captioned: "Post food cuddle. Sending Love X."

The Radio 5 host's followers were quick to comment on the video. "Very relaxing, could watch that all day," wrote one.

The star likes to relax at home with her three cats

"That looks like a purrrrfect Christmas Day! Merry Christmas!" added another.

Naga often shares snaps of her cats on social media.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old shared a personal snapshot on Instagram, revealing a sneak peek inside her sitting room in the process.

The photo showed Naga sitting on a cream leather sofa, decorated with bright pink and green cushions.

She was surrounded by her beloved pet cats, one on her lap, another laying on the top of the sofa by her head and a third curled up next to her. Aww!

