Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 Are you disappointed to hear this news?

Although Strictly Come Dancing was able to air this year after changes were made to comply with COVID-19 government guidelines, some fans have realised that the same can't be said for the hugely popular live tour that usually takes place the following year.

While the professional dancers and their celebrity partners usually go on tour for several months to showcase their new dancing skills, this year the main live tour has been delayed to 2022.

WATCH: Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse named Strictly 2020 champions

Strictly's tour Twitter page announced the bittersweet news earlier this year, writing: "2022 will see the return of the magnificent Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour - kicking off in Birmingham 20 Jan 2022! Celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country performing 33 shows in some of the UK’s biggest arenas.

"As a result of Covid-19 restrictions - and to keep everyone safe - the 2021 arena tour will not go ahead, but tickets for the 2022 arena tour will be available this year."

We can see our favourite couples dance again in 2022

However, it is not all bad news for 2021, as two tours will hopefully be going ahead, including the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour, which is set to begin on 7 May, and Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance, which is set to tour from June. Sign us up!

The latest series saw Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse lift the Glitterball trophy, beating fellow finalists Maisie Smith, HRVY and Jamie Laing and their pro partners, Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara and Karen Hauer.

The professional tour will still be going ahead

Oti, 30, shared a video showing the pair laughing together behind the scenes, as well as clips from their performances on the show. She wrote: "To the fans, my friends and family. To everyone who supported Strictly and Bill and I.

"This journey would have not been possible without you, voting every week and really being there for us on a personal I really want to thank the pros and Especially @johannesradebe @amy_dowden @karenhauer for holding me up, checking on me (and my bruised body) our chats that kept my chin up and the laughs we shared really being there for each other."

