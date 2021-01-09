Gwen Stefani shares exciting news - and fans rush to congratulate her The singer got engaged to Blake Shelton in October

Gwen Stefani had a huge 2020 and it looks like this year is set to be a success too!

The No Doubt singer, 51, showed off her enormous $500,000 engagement ring on Instagram Friday before announcing to her fans that her new music video for her hit, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, had received three million views in just one week.

MORE: Gwen Stefani poses with her body-double - and they could be twins

She shared several snaps on Instagram and a clip remind her fans she's engaged - and with a ring like that, who could forget!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her lavish living room

Gwen flashed the huge ring she got from fiancé, Blake Shelton, and fans rushed to send their congratulations.

Despite the fact it's been several months since the couple got engaged, the singer’s followers were overjoyed with her post with several asking for a close-up of the impressive bling.

"Let’s see ring, congratulations," wrote one, while another said: "Congratulations. I wish you a life of happiness with your husband to be."

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares crying photo and fans have a lot to say

RELATED: Gwen Stefani reveals wild and wacky decor inside family home

Gwen showed off her huge diamond ring

She was branded an "engaged Queen," and one fan asked: "Is your hand heavy? What a rock!"

Gwen recently opened up about the romantic proposal during a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"It was actually pretty magical," she said. "I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew! He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

SEE: Is this Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding location? Take a look

MORE: Gwen Stefani's before-and-after bikini photo sparks major reaction from fans

Gwen's new hit is a huge success

She also revealed the special moment happened at their ranch in Oklahoma, but almost didn’t happen at all.

The couple considered cancelling their visit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but managed to make it.

Then Gwen shared more details of finding the ring!

"Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.