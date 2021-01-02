Gwen Stefani has been busy recreating some of her most iconic looks for her new music video and that includes her blue fluffy bikini top!

The No Doubt singer, 51, shared a throwback photo of herself rocking the edgy outfit - complete with blue hair and bindi accessories - and placed another of her wearing it today, next to it.

"How it started. How it's going," she captioned the photos, and her fans went wild for her appearance.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares special NYE message with fans

"Are you actually a (really kind) vampire who never ages?" wrote one, while another said: "HOW DOES SHE GET BETTER?!! freaking flawless."

But some of Gwen’s followers thought she'd changed so much they almost didn't recognise her.

"Doesn't even look like the same person wow beautiful," commented a fan, as several others agreed, before another pointed out: "Of course not. She's 51 now. She's matured and grown wiser as we all do. She looks amazing and has aged beautifully."

Gwen first rocked the outfit in 1996

Gwen previously opened up about the bold red carpet look from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an interview with Vogue, she discussed her 90s style and said: "I pretty much only wore tank tops my whole life. I don't know why, I just think they look cool.

"I had to be a little bit tomboy with a little bit glamour, and that was just kind of the vibe for myself, like, what I always followed."

Gwen loves showing off her quirky sense of style

She added: "I was so unbelievably fascinated by Indian culture in particular because Tony Kanal, who was my boyfriend at the time, he's the bass player of No Doubt, is Indian from India.

"Growing up in Anaheim, I had never spent any time with anyone from India. His mom would come down the stairs, ready to go to these Indian parties all dolled up with the bindi and jewelry and these beautiful fabric dresses with patterns and gold. I had never seen anything like it, so she gave me a lot of bindis."

Gwen's fans called her age-defying

Gwen recently shared an amazing throwback collage of all her best looks from both her solo career and No Doubt days, with photos ranging from the Rock Steady years to the band's Tragic Kingdom mainstream breakthrough.

In the caption, she wrote: "With a year like this one, sometimes you just gotta reminisce… gx."

We agree!!

