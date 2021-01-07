Gwen Stefani shares ab-baring selfie with body double - and they could be twins! She doesn't seem to age!

There's only one Gwen Stefani in this world, but her body double certainly comes a close second place!

The superstar singer shared several images from behind the scenes of her Let Me Reintroduce Myself video shoot, including one ab-baring snapshot with her lookalike double - and the resemblance is uncanny.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares crying photo and fans have a lot to say

They were both dressed in one of Gwen's iconic 90s outfits, wearing white crop tops, low-slung blue trousers, and fishnets pulled up over their toned tummies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals why proposal from Blake Shelton almost didn't happen

Both women sported bright-red lipstick and had their platinum blonde tresses pulled up into a quiff and ponytail.

Gwen shared a number of images of her recreating her edgy throwback looks and captioned the post: "#LetMeReintroduceMyself camera roll dump…cuz when ur in a room full of a bunch of me’s u start to go a little… gx," and she added a winking emoji face.

The No Doubt singer has been busy promoting her new music and seems to be loving every second of it.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale pays heartfelt tribute to his sons

SEE: Is this Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding location? Take a look

Gwen and her body double posed together

She's taken her fans on a trip down memory lane and recently asked her Instagram followers which Gwen they could best relate to.

Don't Speak and Hollaback Girl appeared to be sure-fire winners, but others also loved her Rich Girl getup.

It's hard to believe Gwen will turn 52 in October this year, as her age-defying appearance and fun-loving attitude to her life and music continues to blow fans away.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's before-and-after bikini photo sparks major reaction from fans

ORE: Gwen Stefani makes exciting announcement - and fans can't believe it

Gwen has a dazzling sense of style

The star does have plenty to be excited about, what with her new music, and her recent proposal.

Her boyfriend of five years, Blake Shelton, got down on bended knee to ask her to marry him, and she said yes".

She's also a proud mum to her three sons, Apollo, six, Zuma, 12, and Kingston, 14, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen certainly has a lot on her plate!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.