Christie Brinkley looks incredible in swimsuit photos by Sailor - who calls mom 'hot' The model's sun-drenched swimsuit moment was captured perfectly by her model daughter

Between Christie Brinkley looking timeless in a swimsuit, and her daughter Sailor's incredible photography skills and ability to capture her mother's moment - fans were left in awe of the iconic duo.

The former model shared the series of photos to Instagram which showed Christie in a black low-cut, one shoulder bathing suit, drenched in golden sunlight and posing with her leg slightly outstretched.

Christie captioned the photo "Golden Oldie" and also credited her gym for her stunning physique.



WATCH: Christie Brinkley's stunning beach views

The proud mother of three credited her multi-talented model daughter Sailor with taking the breathtaking photos as well.

One fan commented: "Christie you are my role model literally! to follow, thanks for just being you, and show a woman still can be gorgeous at 50's 60's and beyond...forever young and beautiful".

Chrsitie Brinkley looks incredible in this series of snaps by her daughter Sailor

Another commented: "I thought this was Sailor at first".

Christie has been on a fabulous family getaway to her home in Turks and Caicos.

On Monday, the 66-year-old happily posted a series of pictures that showed her looking stunning in a red swimsuit, which she accessorised with a matching sarong, straw hat and flip flops.

In the pictures, the former model could be seen watering her colorful plants with the sea behind her, and while Christie took the opportunity to praise the benefits of watering and planting new flowers, she also reflected on the current "chaos in America".

"Planting and watering is a Zen activity for me, almost like meditation. As I planted beautiful happy flowers into our precious Earth my mind kept returning to the chaos in America," she wrote.

Christie is enjoying her warm weather escape at her home in Turks and Caicos

"It hurts my heart so much to hear all the terrible news. We need to cultivate peace, calm, understanding. We need to grow love and mutual respect." After expressing the need to protect the Constitution of the United States, the 66-year-old went on to send her "hopes, wishes and love to the country I love, America".

Christie's Caribbean beach house is located in the private resort of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos and is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors.