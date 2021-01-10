Christie Brinkley stuns fans in new beach swimsuit photos The 66-year-old shot to fame as a swimwear model

Christie Brinkley impressed fans with her gorgeous beach look as she posed for some new photos at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel shared a snap which showed her standing on a boat, wearing a long-sleeved blue swimsuit with a black print.

The 66-year-old’s iconic blonde hair was wet and she wore a snorkel pushed up on her head as well as a red waterproof camera around her neck.

In a second photo, Christie could be seen sitting down, clapping her hands together and laughing.

She captioned the pictures: "Did they really say 3 Sharks and 7 Baracuda? (They did!) Another great day on the reef!"

The star's followers were quick to compliment her appearance, with one writing: "And... absolutely no one styles themselves better for the beach. Amen."

Others added: "FABULOUS," "Wow Christie....still looking so good and enjoying life," and: "Ageless!!"

Christie looked stunning in the new photos

The legendary model is lucky enough to own a home in Turks & Caicos, where she enjoys an enviable, sun-drenched lifestyle.

Christie lives in a jaw-dropping beachfront residence aptly named Lucky House, which is a three-bedroom villa on the beach.

When the star shared images of her impressive home on her Instagram account, her followers rushed to the comments section to share their admiration.

One wrote: "This is a DREAM!!!!!!" and another agreed, adding: "Heaven on earth."

The star owns a beautiful seafront home

The star, who shot to fame as a model for Swimsuit Illustrated, has long been known for her glamorous beach looks.

Earlier this week, she shared a gorgeous snap of herself in a bikini which showed her looking absolutely out of this world as she modelled a tiny turquoise triangle bikini top and skimpy black spandex shorts.

A few days earlier, Christie had shared another shot of herself in a red and white patterned bikini top and a red jacket tied around her waist.

"Beautiful pictures," commented one follower. "I love your images so so much Christie," gushed another.

A third added: "The sea is just as beautiful as you are."

