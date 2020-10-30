Gary Barlow delights fans with 'incredible' news The Take That singer shared the news on Instagram

Gary Barlow delighted fans after revealing some "incredible" news on social media – his new single has finally dropped!

Fittingly titled Incredible, the release makes it the second single to be taken from his upcoming solo album Music Played By Humans, which is out 27 November.

Even more exciting though, is that Gary's new single soundtracks the upcoming Argos Book of Dreams Christmas advert, which launches Sunday 1 November.

Sharing a photo of the cover art on Instagram, Gary wrote: "Very excited for you to hear this one." The Take That star's fans rushed to share their excitement over the release, with one commenting: "Definitely need this to cheer me up Sir, can't wait to hear it."

Another said: "So incredibly excited about hearing this little gem tomorrow, this is going to be incredible." A third added: "Love it, Gary. Thanks for doing all of this. So much to look forward to from you."

Gary's new single also soundtracks the Argos Christmas advert

Earlier this month, Gary announced that in support of his new album he's going on tour.

Gary will play 15 shows in 13 cities, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Dublin and London, in June 2021. He’ll bring to life songs from his brand new album, as well as hits from his incredible, three-decade spanning career, and will be joined by special guest, Beverley Knight.

Gary Barlow is heading out on tour in June 2021

Speaking of his tour, Gary said: "I love performing. I’ve missed it so much. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience! I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again."

Music Played By Humans is Gary's first solo album in seven years since 2013's double-platinum Since I Saw You Last. The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, and the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions.

