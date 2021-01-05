Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look loved-up in never-before-seen beach snap The couple are set to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary

Gary Barlow recently surprised his followers after sharing a beautiful throwback photo with his wife Dawn. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Take That star posted a never-before-seen snap from the summer - and wow, the couple looked so loved-up!

The intimate picture showed the couple dressed in their swimwear as they cuddled up during a fun day at the beach. The musician was sharing his highlights from the past year with his fans with a string of unseen photographs.

Earlier on, Gary had uploaded some precious photos from his 20th wedding anniversary celebrations. One of the snaps showed the lovebirds sharing a kiss in front of friends and family. "20 happy years," he simply wrote.

At the time, Gary posted a picture of himself and Dawn holding hands on Instagram in honour of the milestone occasion, writing: "Happy 20th wedding anniversary Mrs.B. Here's to the next 20!!" Both Gary and Dawn will mark their 21st wedding anniversary next week.

The couple met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Gary shared this sweet throwback snap with Dawn

In 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and how he had to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

On how she has never complained and has always been by his side, Gary added: "I see that so much in couples today. I can't imagine living like that. Dawn's never complained. I've always been given real freedom to go off on tour or lock myself in a recording studio."

