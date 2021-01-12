Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts 'fights back tears' in emotional family photo The Today weatherman and his family live in New York

Today show star Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts put on a brave face over the weekend as they said goodbye to daughter Leila following her stay in New York.

Leila is currently studying journalism in Paris, and had come home for the holidays to be with her family.

Deborah shared a family photo on Instagram of herself and Al with Leila and their son Nick at the airport, and while they were all smiles, the TV journalist revealed that they were fighting back the tears.

In the caption, Deborah wrote: "Don't let those smiles fool you. We're fighting back tears as we send our sweet @cleilapatra back to Paris to finish up her final semester of senior year.

"I'm so proud of this young woman who is poised for positive things in this world of ours. Love you. #proud #mama."

Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah admitted the family were fighting back the tears during the airport drop-off

Many of Deborah's followers were able to relate to how the family were feeling, with one writing: "Those JFK goodbyes are so hard, we know they're off to do amazing things, but I sob every time, sending you love," while another wrote: "You love to see them come but it's even tougher seeing them leave. Prayers for safe travels."

A third added: "You should be proud of what a great you two are killing the parent game."

During Leila's time in New York, the family shared plenty of fun family photos on social media, including a group picture on Christmas Day of them all dressed up in matching pyjamas while standing in front of the tree.

Al's daughter Leila returned to New York for Christmas

Leila is following in both her parents' footsteps as an aspiring journalist, and has already made some impressive marks in the industry.

In 2018, she interned during ABC's coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and is currently a contributor for Today.

Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney from his first marriage to Alice Bell, who was also with them on the 25 December.

The Today show host is a doting dad to three children

Courtney delighted her family back in April after announcing she was engaged, with Al being one of the first to react when the news went public.

The proud dad wrote on Instagram: "I was waiting to get the OK, but now that it's on her Insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. Could not be more thrilled for these two."

