Gary Barlow reflected on the past 12 months as he celebrated the New Year at the weekend. The Take That singer shared a series of never-before-seen pictures from 2020, including some precious snaps from his 20th wedding anniversary celebrations with wife Dawn.

The couple, who share three children together, marked their milestone in January last year. One of the snaps showed the lovebirds sharing a kiss in front of friends and family. "20 happy years," the musician simply wrote.

MORE: Gary Barlow shares never-before-seen family photos from wife Dawn's 50th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

At the time, Gary posted a picture of himself and Dawn holding hands on Instagram in honour of the milestone occasion, writing: "Happy 20th wedding anniversary Mrs.B. Here's to the next 20!!" He then shared a look at the card he had bought his wife, which read: "My Wifey for Lifey".

MORE: Gary Barlow reveals big family change involving daughter Emily

SEE: Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home

They also marked the special anniversary by going out for a family meal, with Gary telling fans: "It's the eve of the big day – 20 years married is quite an achievement in my industry – having a family dinner tonight – looking forward to tomorrow and all the celebrations."

The couple met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Gary posted this lovely throwback snap

In August, the pop star and his wife thanked fans for their kind wishes after they marked the sad anniversary. He posted a poignant photo of the couple looking out towards the sea. "Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday - we soldier on [broken-heart emoji]," he wrote.

MORE: Gary Barlow recalls weight loss journey after 'losing control of himself'

SEE: Gary Barlow shows off first tattoo - and it's dedicated to someone special

The singer rarely speaks about the family tragedy but in his 2018 autobiography, A Better Me, Gary reflected on the pain of losing his child. In an extract, Gary wrote: "When she was born it was like a light came into the room.

"It was lovely, it was gorgeous, we both took turns cuddling her, and we took pictures. It was one of the best hours of my life I've ever experienced in the midst of the hardest time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour was."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.