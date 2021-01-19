Casey Affleck throwing out Ana de Armas' cardboard cutout isn't what it seems The actress has split from boyfriend Ben Affleck

On the same day that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' split became public knowledge, a man was pictured throwing out a cardboard cutout of the actress from Ben's home in Los Angeles. That man was supposedly Ben's brother Casey Affleck.

As fans reacted to the pictures on Twitter, which showed someone dumping the cutout into a wheelie bin, many were convinced that the man in the face mask and hat was Casey himself.

"That looks like Casey Affleck. Brotherly love is throwing out life-sized cutouts of your brother's ex," one Twitter user wrote, while another asked: "Is that Casey Affleck throwing her out lmao." One hilariously noted: "All of a sudden I feel like a horrible wife for not having a cardboard version of my spouse."

However, the man in question appears to be wearing a Diamond Landscaping uniform shirt, as Just Jared pointed out, which suggests he isn't actually Casey, but an employee for the landscape contractors company.

Nevertheless, it sounds like the brothers would do anything to support each other. Despite rumours of a heated rivalry, the Hollywood stars have remained close through the years, with Casey, 45, previously telling The Scotsman: "You get to where you have had enough failures and you realize that you've got one brother. You are going to ruin the relationship by being competitive over who gets to be in a movie? Are you kidding me?"

The couple have split after nearly one year of dating

News of Ben and Ana's split came to light on Monday, when People reported that the couple had parted ways after one year of dating. The actress allegedly broke it off as the pair wanted different things; Ana didn't want to be based in Los Angeles while Ben did because of the three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ana confirmed their romance in April when she shared photos of them on her 32nd birthday. In the months leading up to their split, the Cuban star also appeared to be spending more time with Ben's kids.

