Salma Hayek's curves in hot-pink corset leave fans lost for words Her waist was tiny!

Salma Hayek showed off some serious curves on Instagram on Thursday - with the help of a very tight corset!

The star shared a throwback photo of herself at a red carpet event and she couldn't help but bring attention to her tiny waist.

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans defend her weight in throwback photo

In the photo, Salma looked radiant in a silky, pink corset with pretty embroidery around the edges, but it was her cinched waistline which blew her fans away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals the secret to her youthhul appearance

Salma captioned the image: "#tbt - this picture is from the premier of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented 'wild wild waist,' before I was pregnant with a corset."

The actress clearly found the fan's quick-witted comment amusing as she not only mentioned it, she added a crying with laughter emoji alongside it.

Salma's fans thought the image was "beautiful," and many were left speechless and simply commented with on-fire emojis or hearts.

MORE: Salma shows off incredible beach body for this exciting reason: NEW!

SEE: Salma Hayek stresses fans out with latest sultry selfie

Salma shared the throwback

Just the day before, Salma made a bold statement about her age as she made an exciting announcement about an upcoming movie role.

The 54-year-old star posted a photo of herself in, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and captioned the shot: "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma will star in the follow-up film to The Hitman's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson - who plays her husband.

HOUSE GOALS: Salma Hayek's insane wine cellar belongs in a French chateau

MORE: Salma Hayek’s fans go wild for hair transformation in intimate family photo

Salma has one daughter with her husband

We can't wait to see Salma in action.

The Frida star is currently on vacation and has been sharing plenty of bikini photos on social media.

Most recently, she caught up with some meditation, while wearing a tiny black two-piece, sending her fans into a frenzy.

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and says she's only gaining confidence as she gets older.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.