Paris Hilton wows in a strapless gold bikini for fairytale-inspired photo She looked magical!

Paris Hilton looked positively whimsical in a stunning photo she shared on Instagram wearing a gold bikini.

The socialite, 39, wowed fans with an ethereal selfie in which she was inspired by none-other-than Tinkerbell.

MORE: Paris Hilton celebrates 39th birthday with decadent Barbie-themed cake

Dressed in a strapless, gold bikini top and tiny skirt - made to look like leaves - Paris was delicately positioned within the pages of a fairytale book.

Loading the player...

WATCH: It Girl Paris Hilton is still going strong in Hollywood

Ribbons snaked up her legs and she appeared to be fluttering through the pages which were also covered in butterflies and flowers.

Paris had an oversized pair of fairy wings superimposed on her and her long blonde hair was curled down to her waist.

Her fans loved the image and called her: "The most beautiful Tinkerbell in the world,” and said she was “an icon."

MORE: Paris Hilton and Nicky copy Meghan Markle's favourite dress

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's most stunning swimsuit photos

Paris stunned her fans with her fairtyle photoshoot

Paris rang in the new year in a bikini too - and her getaway looked positively magical.

She soaked up the sun on a yacht with her boyfriend, Carter Reum in the Caribbean.

The former reality TV star recently appeared on Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry, and made a Sex and the City confession.

Paris was joined by her sister, Nicky Hilton, for the episode when the latter admitted: "We were cast in Sex and the City."

The only problem was, they didn't turn up for their first day on set - something they both regret.

MORE: Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton's younger brother Barron gets married

Paris spent the new year on vacation with her boyfriend

"We were going to be Samantha Jones' new neighbours in the Meatpacking District," Nicky said.

"Paris and I were in LA and we didn’t get on the flight to shoot Sex and the City."

They still feel guilty for their flaking decision and admitted: “Not only did we not show up, we were so scared that we didn’t even call.

"It’s one of the biggest regrets ever, as I was so obsessed with the show."

HBO recently announced the hit series is getting a revival under the name And Just Like That.

We wonder if Paris and Nicky will be asked back?

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.