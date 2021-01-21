Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in thigh-high boots for movie role you have to see She looks amazing!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been thrilling audiences with her onscreen presence for decades and one look back at her first movie and you'll see why.

The Welsh actress, 51, shared a clip from the film Les 1001 Nuits - also known as 1000 Nights - on Instagram and her fancy, pirate get-up was amazing.

Catherine wore thigh-high boots, with a low-cut shirt, admirals jacket and pirate hat as she commanded attention onboard the ship.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in incredible teenage throwback video

She's shared the footage from the French-Italian fantasy film to celebrate new President Joe Biden, and Vice President, Kamala Harris, and captioned it: "There’s a new Captain of the ship!! God bless her and all who sail on her!!!!"

Her fans adored the throwback and asked: "How old are you in that movie?" to which Catherine answered: "19 years old."

Others called her "beautiful," "charming," and "a great actress".

Catherine shared the clip from the movie Les 1001 Nuits

The star has certainly had a celebrated career and home life she is incredibly proud of too.

Catherine has been married to fellow actor, Michael Douglas, 76, for 20 years and the pair have two children together, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17.

The Hollywood power couple recently met their latest grandchild for the first time after Michael's son, Cameron, welcomed his first son, Ryder.

The proud grandpa shared an adorable photo of him cradling his one-month-old grandson.

Catherine showed off her toned physique in a photo she shared at Christmas

This is Michael's second grandchild. Ryder's sister, three-year-old Lua was his first.

Catherine has previously spoken about her happy marriage to Michael and the role models she has when it comes to commitment.

She told Ross King: "I have a great blueprint of marriage both with my own parents and Michael's father and stepmother, what a good marriage means and how precious that is and how you work at it, sustain it and appreciate it."

Catherine pointed out that plenty of people thought their nuptials wouldn't last, but she's so happy to prove them wrong.

