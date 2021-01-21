Salma Hayek delivered a powerful message about age on Thursday when she made a surprising revelation about her own!

The 54-year-old actress took to social media to make the statement which had her fans itching to find out more.

Salma posted a photo of herself in the upcoming movie, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and captioned the shot: "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Her legions of followers immediately rushed to congratulate her on the exciting venture and to tell her just how much they're looking forward to seeing her do her own stunt work.

"OMG can't wait for this," wrote one, while another said: "The best is yet to come!"

Plenty remarked on Salma's age, insisting: "54 is not old!" and told her she's "remarkable," and a "true role model".

Salma Hayek will star in the new movie with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson

Salma will star in the follow-up film to The Hitman's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson - who plays her husband.

The Mexican-born actress certainly doesn't shy away from her age and proudly displays her stunning physique in her show-stopping swimwear photos, which she often posts on Instagram.

Salma says she won't let age stop her from doing her own stunts

Salma has been open about the ageing process and admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part she has no problem with getting older.

She also opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40.

"It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

