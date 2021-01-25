Celine Dion pays emotional tribute to son René-Charles as he celebrates birthday – see photo The singer shares René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson with late husband René Angélil

Celine Dion is a doting mum to three sons who she shares with late husband René Angélil. And while the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is relatively private about her personal life, she delighted fans on Monday after sharing a rare photo with her firstborn, René-Charles.

The Canadian singer posted a picture of herself and her oldest child to mark his 20th birthday. What's more, Celine paid a heartfelt tribute to her son as she reflected on motherhood and his special day.

She wrote: "René-Charles, my son. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed.

"You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you.

"Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Celine Dion with oldest son René-Charles

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "So beautifully said, Celine you are amazing," while another wrote: "I remember when he was born! How they grow so fast. René would be so proud." A third added: "What beautiful words."

The doting mum has been keeping a low profile over the past few months and has enjoyed spending quality time with her children.

However, the singer paid a similarly sweet tribute to her twins on social media as they celebrated their tenth birthday in October.

Celine with her children at Christmas inside their family home

The proud parent posted a number of throwback photos of her youngest sons on Instagram, and wrote a heartfelt message about how proud she was of them.

The star poignantly signed the message from herself, René-Charles and her late husband, who passed away in 2016. The family spent lockdown at their home in Las Vegas, and in May, Celine shared a glimpse inside their stunning property in footage shared on Instagram.

In the video, Celine could be seen sitting in the living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

In another social media post, the 52-year-old was pictured inside her flawless kitchen.

The Candian singer with twins Eddy and Nelson

Celine is now getting ready to get back to work following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! "Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

