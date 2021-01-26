Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from Gigi's best friend on anniversary of death Gigi and her father, Kobe Bryant, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2020

Vanessa Bryant has shared a letter from her late daughter Gigi's best friend Aubrey on the night before the one-year anniversary of her death.

Posting the letter on Instagram, Vanessa wrote: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you).

WATCH: Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest in 2020

"Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Aubrey wrote a beautiful letter to Vanessa

The beautiful letter talked about some of the fun times Aubrey spent with Gigi, calling her "kind, caring and endlessly polite". She added: "You have probably heard this, but if ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."

Aubrey continued: "There are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could've accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider their opinions, she along with Mr Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives. Her simple actions made all of us a better person, and I believe that the results of this will never stop appearing."

Kobe and Gigi were killed in a helicopter crash

Ahead of the anniversary of Kobe and his daughter Gigi's death, who were killed in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, Vanessa made a plea to fans and the press to show respect when posting tributes.

She penned: "Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show beside footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

