Rebel Wilson shares emotional update after reliving terrifying ordeal The star opened up to fans

Rebel Wilson shocked fans when she revealed she had been kidnapped and held at gunpoint while visiting Mozambique, and on Saturday she gave an update on how she was feeling.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, made the confession during her Straight Talking TV series with Ant Middleton and reliving the experience has clearly taken its toll.

Rebel took to Instagram to thank her loved ones for their support when she captioned a photo of herself in a bathrobe and plastic face guard: "Been a rough week for so many reasons," she wrote. "But I’m so grateful to have such loving friends and family."

The Australian actress detailed the horrific experience and told Ant: "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique.

"We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck.'"

The men took Rebel and some other women "to a house in the middle of nowhere," where she was held until the next day.

Fortunately, Rebel escaped physically unscathed.

Rebel admitted it had been a "rough week"

She added: "Luckily we weren't harmed and then, the next day, they came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go.'"

While she wasn’t hurt, the terrifying incident has clearly stuck with Rebel.

She also revealed to Ant her horrific experiences of sexual harassment in Hollywood at the hands of a male co-star and a director.

"I called my agent immediately and said this happened," Rebel said. "We made an official complaint to the studio. But I’m such a professional that I was like, well I’m still going to continue with the job. Which now I might not have."

Rebel opened up about her experiences on Straight Talking

Rebel said the incidents happened pre-MeToo and that she may have handled it differently today.

"Things that happened to me aren’t that severe, but I’m still scared of naming the people," she also confessed.

